Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher, has had his ban on public speaking lifted.

The restriction on Anjem Choudary, a radical preacher, speaking in public is being lifted as his license terms, which were imposed following his release from prison, come to an end.

The extremist was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of soliciting support for the Islamic State terror group, and he was released on parole in 2018.

Choudary, from the east London borough of Ilford, was automatically released halfway through a five-and-a-half-year sentence.

Choudary’s string of more than 20 rigorous license conditions, which have been in place since his release, will expire on Sunday, according to the PA news agency.

In addition to being prevented from speaking in public, he was also restricted in his use of the internet and mobile phones, and he was prohibited from making contact with anyone who might be suspected of extremist-related crimes without prior consent.

He was required to wear an electronic tag and adhere to a nighttime curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques, and stay within a certain radius, as well as meet with probation officers on a regular basis.

Under the system known as multi-agency public protection arrangements, a slew of organisations, including the police and MI5, were assumed to be monitoring him (Mappa).

Separately, his name was placed to a UN sanctions list, preventing him from traveling and freezing his assets.

Despite being a radicalizing influence, the former solicitor had previously kept on the right side of the law for years, despite being a senior figure in the now-banned group al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

From the 1990s to the present, the father-of-five was a key figure in ALM, which went by a variety of names.

Over the course of two decades, he has expressed contentious views on Sharia law while amassing a global following of thousands through social media, marches, and lectures.

While there is no evidence that Choudary was behind any of the assaults, others previously linked to ALM include Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the mastermind behind the London Bridge terror incident.

Usman Khan, a Fishmongers’ Hall attacker during his teenage years, was similarly interested in Choudary’s viewpoints.

Lewis Ludlow, a Muslim convert who plotted a