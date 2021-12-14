Anjanette Young, the woman who was handcuffed naked in a botched Chicago raid, is set to receive $2.9 million from the city.

After her home was wrongly invaded by police and she was detained naked, the Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee overwhelmingly accepted a motion to grant Anjanette Young $2.9 million on Monday.

On Wednesday, the entire council will review the committee’s suggestion. The council is noted for following the committee’s recommendations.

Officers stormed Young’s home in 2019 and refused to let her get dressed, resulting in the settlement.

An inquiry into the event revealed that while Young was only entirely naked for 16 seconds, the jacket and blanket cops put on her kept slipping off, according to Kristen Cabanban, a spokesperson for the city’s legal department. She wasn’t permitted to get dressed until 40 minutes after the officers had arrived.

According to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times, city Corporation Counsel Celia Meza told the council that while the officers had a “legitimate, legal search warrant,” they were acting on incorrect information that a guy with a gun was in the house.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Meza told the council, “The city has never argued Ms. Young suffered an indignity.”

Young filed a lawsuit against the city and a dozen cops engaged in the raid in February. The legal department of Chicago stated that they are still working on a solution.

The planned deal is an attempt to make amends for the police department’s national embarrassment and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s debacle.

Lightfoot’s claim that she was unaware of the raid was debunked by emails revealing that her staff had informed her. When city attorneys tried to acquire a court order to prevent a local television station from airing video of the raid at Young’s home, Lightfoot came under even more fire.

The incident was damaging to Lightfoot, who ran for office as a reformer only to be embroiled in a scandal similar to that which engulfed her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, who had tried to prevent the release of dashcam video of the fatal police shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald just a few years before.

In February, Young filed a complaint against the city and 12 police officers, alleging that police officials failed to independently examine and verify the search site. Young has sued the city in federal court. This is a condensed version of the information.