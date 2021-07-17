Animals should not be allowed near the Sefton Park lake, according to the warning.

Due to a possible poisonous algal infestation, people are being advised not to swim in Sefton Park Lake or allow their dogs to approach it.

Algae is visible in the park’s lake, and signs posted nearby indicate that the city council is aware of the spread.

The signs warn people not to enter the lake until investigations into the algae, which is thought to be Blue Green Algae, are ongoing.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was critically hurt in an arson attack.

“Please be aware that we are now investigating a possible instance of Blue Green Algae with the Environment Agency,” the warning states.

“In the meanwhile, please respect the lake by not fishing or using model boats, avoiding any contact with the water, and not allowing your pets to drink from or enter the lake.”

The council will release another update once more investigation has been done to determine the nature of the algal bloom at the lake, according to the statement.

Some species of algae are innocuous in tiny amounts, but if they bloom too much, they can deplete oxygen levels in the water, causing problems for other aquatic life.

The Canal and River Trust urges visitors to stay away from some forms of algal blooms, such as blue-green algae.

If swallowed, blue green algae can irritate human skin and be dangerous to pets.