Animals are changing their bodies in order to cope with the effects of climate change.

To resist climatic change, certain warm-blooded creatures are changing their appendages. Some animals’ beaks, legs, and ears are changing, according to a new study published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution.

Using Allen’s rule, researchers from Deakin University in Australia and Brock University in Canada investigated the link between morphing appendages and rising temperatures. According to Allen’s rule, people in warmer climates have more linear body forms than people in colder climates. The theory is that in colder areas, the body must be more compact and huge to retain heat, but in hotter climates, the body must be more compact and small to release heat, resulting in taller and slimmer body forms.

With this in mind, researchers examined over 100 prior studies and discovered that when temperatures rose, warm-blooded creatures, especially birds, developed larger appendages. The Galapagos finch was one of the animals studied. The researchers discovered evidence that the surface area of the finch’s beak is directly connected with higher survival using data from another recent study about the two variants of finch beak sizes.

Finches with large, thin beaks have higher survival rates during warmer years, according to the study, due to superior thermoregulation. Due to a decreased ability to control their body temperature during hot years, finches with more compact, short beaks were less likely to survive.

Sara Ryding, one of the study’s authors, told CNN, “We also don’t know whether these shape-shifts genuinely benefit in survival [and hence are advantageous]or not.” “This shape-shifting phenomenon should not be viewed as a positive; rather, it is frightening that climate change is forcing animals to develop in this manner in such a short timeframe.”

Smaller, longer appendages allow for improved thermoregulation, which helps animals not only self-control body temperature but also regulate water loss due to less evaporative heat loss. However, claiming that these changes are solely due to climate change is problematic.

