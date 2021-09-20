Animal print shoes have stunned River Island consumers, but they are currently unavailable for purchase.

After seeing a pair of shoes they ‘need’ online, River Island customers have become infatuated.

With the arrival of the cooler weather, many consumers are ready to add some autumn essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers love the ‘vibrant’ color of this ‘fabulous’ £40 blazer from Boohoo.

This week, the business uploaded a shot of its Grey Mid Rise Straight Jeans (£42) and Green RI Studio Cowl Tie Neck Blouse (£50) on social media, but it’s the leopard print heels tucked away in the top right of the photo that customers are raving over.

It turns out, though, that they aren’t yet available from River Island.

Even though the leopard print mules aren’t officially on sale, River Island customers are clamoring to get their hands on them.

“Top up your daily greens,” River Island stated with the flat lay shot. The article rapidly gathered up over 5,000 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

Instagram

While several shoppers praised the ensemble as a whole, they couldn’t help but inquire about the shoes.

One shopper wrote, “The shoes, when are the shoes coming out!!!!!” in the comments section. “Love this!” wrote another. “Do the shoes appear to be on the premises?”

“Ah noooo,” said a third. The attire is amazing, but I really want those shoes!”

“Oh, I want these shoes,” said a fourth shopper.

“I need these sneakers xx,” stated a fifth. “When can we buy the shoes????” said a sixth.

“We need a trip….. I want these shoes!!!!” commented another, tagging a buddy.

While there isn’t much information about the shoes in the snap, including the price, River Island did respond to comments from shoppers.

“Keep your eyes on our website over the coming weeks for the release of our next range Kurt,” a member of staff wrote.

The Grey Mid Rise Straight Jeans are £42, while the Green RI Studio Cowl Tie Neck Blouse is £50. On the River, both are available. “The summary has come to an end.”