Animal Cruelty Charges Filed Against Georgia Woman Who Throws Injured Puppy Into Ocean

Authorities say a Georgia woman was arrested for animal cruelty after throwing an injured dog into the ocean on Tybee Island.

According to the New York Post, police from the Tybee Island Police Department responded to a report of a dog being thrown into the ocean near South Beach on Sept. 12.

The puppy’s owner, Candy Marban, told the cops that the dog had been seriously hurt a week before the incident. According to the complaint, she informed the cops that she didn’t have the money to take it to a vet for medical treatment.

The puppy was found curled up in the sand and nursing a visible injury when officers arrived on the scene, according to the police department.

The dog was rescued and taken to Savannah for treatment, but the police stated it had to be put down.

In a Facebook post, the Tybee Island Police Department wrote, “After a thorough examination, the veterinarian concluded that the extent of the dog’s injuries was so serious that the only recourse would be euthanasia.”

According to WSAV, Marban was initially handed an ordinance citation, which was later upgraded to a felony charge of severe cruelty to animals after the puppy died.

On Monday, the police department began a social media quest for Marban by posting a wanted poster to Facebook. In less than 24 hours, the post had been shared over 2,000 times.

Marban was apprehended and charged the next day.

The Tybee Island Police Department announced on social media that it “truly appreciates the cooperation of the social media community and their concern for animal care.”

A Florida lady was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in August after tossing a crate-bound cat into a river.

Officers were told that Christa Anne Thistle, 53, was arguing with her long-term boyfriend, with whom she had recently broken up, when they arrived.

The two had gotten into a fight about the boyfriend’s slow departure. During the feud, Thistle started throwing her ex-boyfriend’s belonging out of the RV.

She is then said to have picked up the cat’s crate, along with the feline inside, and threw it into the Intracoastal Waterway, the police said. The ex-boyfriend chased down and rescued the cat.