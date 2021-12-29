Animal abusers who were discovered this year.

Animal abuse and neglect are unfortunately frequent, with culprits appearing in court year after year.

Cases from around Merseyside and the surrounding region have horrified our readers in the previous 12 months.

The penalty for animal abuse was increased this year in an attempt to dissuade criminals from carrying out heinous atrocities, but horrific maltreatment continues to be discovered.

Among the abusers are a man who battered a puppy, a father who tormented hamsters, and an owner who left his seriously ill cat for days, while others neglected their pets to the point where they had to be put down.

Earlier this year, we looked at some of the worst examples of child abuse and neglect.

Here are some of the people who will face the courts in 2021 for their heinous actions.

A lady who abused a puppy lied to veterinarians about what happened.

Maya, a brindle cross breed, was taken to the clinic on several times after suffering injuries such as broken ribs, “serious head trauma,” and a bloated thorax, according to Esha Proudlove.

In an attempt to hide the maltreatment, the puppy tried to slip out of her kennel and fell off the sofa, according to the 20-year-old.

Craig Shingler, her lover of 24 years, also refused to inform the vets about what had transpired.

However, the attacks were overheard by neighbors, and an RSPCA investigation revealed the magnitude of the cruelty.

Between October 15, 2020, and November 13, 2020, Shingler, of Conway Court, Ellesmere Port, admitted to causing undue suffering to a protected animal.

He further agreed that between April 9 and April 13, 2020, he did not take reasonable precautions to ensure the needs of a second dog, Milo.

Proudlove, also of Conway Court, admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in regard to Maya between October 15 and November 13, 2020, and not taking reasonable steps to safeguard the needs of an animal in respect to Milo before October 15.

They were both barred from owning pets for a period of ten years.

Proudlove was given a one-year suspension and was required to complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirements as well as an eight-week curfew. “The summary has come to an end.”