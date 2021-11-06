Animal abuse, suppressed rage, and the telltale indicators of a serial killer

When journalists cover tales about willful animal cruelty, it’s clear how shocking and upsetting such behavior is to the general public.

The widely believed view that animal mistreatment is a forerunner to violent crime against people, including murder, emerges as a prominent motif in our readers’ reactions and comments.

Last week, David Iwo’s punishment for the savage murder of retired Wirral lawyer Martin Decker appeared to be a textbook illustration of such a link.

Before turning to murder, the killer tormented cats and stuffed organs into letterboxes.

Iwo claimed that he had made a “conscious decision” to spend his life by murdering gay men he met online while posing as a sex worker and stealing their money.

He claimed he had attempted but failed to strangle another man weeks before meeting Mr Decker, so he went to his victim’s home in Vyner Croft, Prenton, with a hammer to ensure he could carry out a murder.

The homeless 23-year-old told investigators and psychiatrists that murdering was a “progression” from his “passion” of torturing and killing cats on the streets of his former home in Norwich, earning him the moniker “NR3 Cat Killer.”

Iwo revealed how he tortured, mutilated, and killed cats in graphic detail, then laughed when he read desperate social media requests from owners looking for their missing pets.

Prosecutor Alan Kent, QC, told Iwo’s sentence hearing in Preston Crown Court that Iwo had been charged separately with crimes including the torturing of around 30 animals.

However, because the deranged killer was already facing a mandatory life term for murder, the court agreed with Mr Kent’s argument that pursuing those charges was not in the public interest, and the indictment was permitted to remain on the file.

The Washington Newsday questioned a criminal behavior specialist on the strength of the link between animal abuse and murder.

The Washington Newsday questioned a criminal behavior specialist on the strength of the link between animal abuse and murder.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has enlisted the help of Dr Michelle McManus, the dean of criminal justice at Liverpool John Moores University, in building models of