Angry yobs hurl bricks at firefighters battling a conflagration.

After bricks were thrown at firemen ahead of Halloween, residents are being urged to “respect the emergency services.”

On Thursday night, crews were addressing a fire involving a number of wheelie bins in Mersey Park in Tranmere when bricks were thrown in their way.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the event, but Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has issued a caution to the public this weekend.

“We shouldn’t have to urge individuals not to attack our firemen and personnel,” the fire department tweeted on Friday.

“It should go without saying that hurling bricks and fireworks at emergency personnel isn’t ‘simply for a fun.'” We shouldn’t have to explain that they are simply carrying out their duties and attempting to keep you safe. But, alas, we do.

"Firefighters in Mersey Park, Tranmere, were pelted with bricks last night as they dealt with wheelie bins that had been lit alight."

“Cameras are carried by fire trucks, and footage will be sent to @MerseyPolice.”

“Our firefighters are community members’ mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, and friends.

“An attack on our community is an attack on your own neighborhood.” Respect the people in your neighborhood. The emergency services should be respected. “Honor yourself.” The warning comes as Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service urge everyone to help keep communities safe throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night holidays.

During last year’s Bonfire Night holiday, eight fire officers were attacked while responding to events across the region.

The attacks “make no sense,” Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Peter Clark told The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

“It’s despicable behavior when somebody plan to attack our emergency service professionals,” he said.

“We work together with the Fire Service and the North West Ambulance Service to provide the best possible protection for them.”

“We normally coordinate our responses, so police officers will accompany firefighters to protect them as they perform their duties.”

