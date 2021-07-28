Angry viewers bring out Tyrone’s hypocrisy on Coronation Street.

Fans of Coronation Street were quick to point out Tyrone’s hypocrisy as he purchased Alina gifts tonight.

Tyrone has been grumbling about his lack of income for weeks, and he recently told his daughter Hope that he couldn’t afford to buy her trainers.

But he returned from town tonight clothed in new clothing and laden with shopping bags stuffed with gifts for his and Alina’s kid.

Tyrone got the baby a scan keychain, a new baby grow, and a Weatherfield Country bear.

Hope came to see him later, and he showed her the baby gifts he’d purchased.

Hope, on the other hand, was less than impressed, saying, “You don’t have money for the new trainers you promised, but you do have money for baby things.”

“Yeah, but trainers are expensive, especially those light-up ones you want,” Tyrone explained. “I’ll buy you those next week when daddy has money.”

Hope, on the other hand, was having none of it and declared, “You said it this week, you said it, I’m not stupid.”

Viewers also questioned where the money for the baby gifts came from.

“Tyrone couldn’t pay for a supper last week, and his card was declined,” Pamela explained. Now that he’s flushed, he’s going to Jo Jo Maman Bebe and buying everything…on discount, of course.”

“Tyrone is allegedly too poor to buy Hope new trainers, yet he’s already splurging on baby stuff?” Michelle wondered.

“For someone who doesn’t have any money,” Owen observed, “Tyrone appears to be splurging.”

“Spending more money Tyrone, I thought you were brassic,” @vamplover27 said.