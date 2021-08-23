Angry spectators lambasted the Love Island 2021 finale.

One aspect of the conclusion of Love Island irritated many tonight.

The conclusion was broadcast live from the villa in Majorca tonight, and it showed what the islanders had been up to in their final hours there.

Before the summer ball, the islanders had dance classes and the females went to a spa to be pampered.

On the final day of Love Island, the contestants are kept in a hidden third villa.

The candidates made an emotional declaration to their partner after getting dressed up to the nines.

While many people appreciated viewing the concluding scenes, one thing irritated many of them.

There had been two commercial breaks only half an hour into the broadcast, with many blasting the volume of advertising.

“We’re on our second commercial break after 20 minutes,” Lauren W added. “Are we serious?”

“There have been two ad breaks in 20 minutes??? scam,” Gee stated.

“ANOTHER ADVERT?!?!?” exclaimed Harriette.

“Right, so an advertisement every 10 minutes is what we’re doing itv?” Romina asked.

“How are we already on a second advertisement after 20 minutes?” Miss Miller wondered.

“Is this a love island or an advertisement island?” Hev wondered.