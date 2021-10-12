Angry residents protest a housing plan near the Pilkington glass factory.

Residents have been outraged by a plan to build homes on green space.

The plan is to build 76 new dwellings on the site of Pilkington’s former headquarters on Prescot Road, south of Alexandra Park.

The area is currently green space, which has sparked concern about the possibility of it being developed, with some residents saying that 66 trees have already been destroyed on the property.

There will be 16 one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom homes, and 20 three-bedroom homes with parking and landscaping, according to the blueprints.

The Sovini Group, a construction company, submitted the application.

“The issue is that they’ve already removed 66 near mature trees,” one local explained. We wouldn’t have any green space if we allowed every developer think they could get away with it.” The planning application has ten objections according to the formal application on the St Helens Council website. More traffic congestion, increased carbon emissions, and a higher risk of accidents are some of the grounds for opposition.

“As a regular user of Prescot Road, I am worried that the addition of 76 new houses would result in additional congestion on a busy road,” writes local councillor Trisha Long in a letter to the planning committee.

“The confluence of pedestrian and vehicular traffic feels like a recipe for disaster.”

“Yeah excellent idea, fill every space with houses while you’re at it, take down every tree and get rid of every green area and fill it with houses,” one person suggested.

However, not everyone has been critical in their response to the plans, with some residents seeing benefits.

“Be excellent if they were for tenants at affordable rent and family bungalows for disabled with a family member,” one individual suggested.

“Local councils getting nearly £60 million to clean up brown fields, very amazing,” one person said.