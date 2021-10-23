Angry over a cat wandering into his yard, a Florida man fatally shoots his neighbor.

A Florida man was jailed after his neighbor’s cat walked onto his property and was shot and killed.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Southeast 258th Avenue Road in Central Florida. Cliffton Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, was detained in connection with the killing of James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, according to police.

Bliss became enraged after Taylor’s cat went into his yard, according to the police. To confront Taylor, an irate Bliss went to his home armed with a.22-caliber gun.

“Mr. Bliss was so unhappy that his neighbor’s cat had gone into his yard that he went and got a rifle, left his house, across the street to the victim’s house, and told them that he was upset that their cat had walked into his yard,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Paul Bloom told WESH.

Bliss threatened to shoot the cat at first, but then turned his rage on the cat’s owner, according to the investigator. According to a witness, Bliss killed Taylor by shooting him twice in the chest.

According to the publication, “the victim, Mr. Taylor, tells him, ‘Please don’t shoot my cat,'” Bloom said. “‘You know what, I’m just going to shoot him,’ Mr. Bliss decides. As a result, he shot Mr. Taylor and murdered him on the spot “Added he.

Bliss was a “local hot head” and “troublemaker,” according to neighbors, who frequently clashed with them over their pets. “We’re really stunned that something so insignificant could turn into something so deadly,” Sgt. Bloom told WESH.

Taylor had abused Bliss before the shooting, according to witnesses at the scene and later to this wife over the phone. A witness denied the claim, claiming that no physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting. According to the Orlando Sentinel, a detective examining the matter claimed Bliss’ assault claims appeared to be “without merit.”

Bliss was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide at the scene. He is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.