Angry neighbors were ‘verbally abused’ by Knowsley Social’s pop music.

Locals have accused the Knowsley Social organizers of “lack of consideration,” stating that the event’s noise has been bothering them for weeks.

The Knowsley Social, billed as “the North West’s greatest socially distanced festival,” has been taking place at Knowsley Safari Park four nights a week since May 20 and is set to run until July.

Bongo’s Bingo evenings, a dance festival, comedy evenings, and football matches are all held at the facility, which is housed in a big tent.

However, those living near the safari park claim that the noise is so loud that they are unable to open their windows.

“It’s just the lack of concern on the part of the organizers and the licensing authority in permitting something like this to go on for nine weeks,” said Daniel Wilson, who lives 550 meters from the arena.

“Woodstock barely lasted three days. Who in their right mind would think that nine weekends in a row would be acceptable?”

He was quick to point out that if the event had only been for one weekend, he would not have had a problem, but the problem was that it lasted nine weeks from Thursday to Sunday.

Mr Wilson complained to Knowsley Council’s environmental health department about households being unable to sleep before 11 p.m. on most weeknights because of the noise.

Residents were unable to open their windows despite the heat because of the amount of pop music being played at the venue, he said, “lest we be verbally harassed by the likes of Five.”

In response to noise concerns from the Knowsley Social, Knowsley Council informed Mr Wilson that it was working with the event’s organizers to resolve the problem.

A council representative noted that noise levels were not loud enough to be considered a statutory nuisance.

Mr Wilson stated that he observed a difference on Sunday night (June 13), but that there was no guarantee that it would continue, and questioned why it took so long.