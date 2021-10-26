Angry Dog Has to Wear ‘Astronaut’ Helmet Because It Hates Being Groomed.

After he required to wear what appeared to be an astronaut helmet, a groomer’s approach for clipping a chihuahua’s nails went viral.

itty-bitty dog Chief despises being groomed and isn’t afraid to express his displeasure. The chihuahua was filmed hissing and lunging every time a nail was trimmed in a popular video with over 4.5 million views.

An astronaut-style helmet came to the groomer’s rescue for his safety.

Groomer Heather captioned the TikTok post, “Chief wants to be an astronaut when he grows up.”

When the dog’s nails were clipped, he was lifted up in a harness-style sling while wearing a bubble helmet to keep him from biting. But, as he wriggled around in the sling, that’s not to say he didn’t try.

Despite the fact that the helmet surprised some who had never seen it before online, it's actually a typical item in the grooming profession. The helmet is most commonly used on cats, however some groomers prefer to use it on tiny dogs instead of a muzzle.

The hammock sling is very popular with little dogs and cats who move around a lot during grooming. They’re also utilized for older dogs who have difficulty moving to enable for grooming.

In fact, there are numerous web “hacks” for recreating the slings at home when grooming your aging pet, the most popular of which involves utilizing pull up bars and a cheap pocketbook with four holes punched in it.

However, it was the analogy to dog Chief being an astronaut that really captured the internet’s attention, leading to a slew of other similarities and nicknames.

“The realm of humiliation,” one user remarked.

“Or kid could grow up to be Hannibal Lecter,” said another, pointing to the helmet’s holes.

Others, on the other hand, were concerned about the dog’s apparent pain throughout the grooming process and recommended simply letting its nails file naturally. This is a condensed version of the information.