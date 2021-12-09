Angling: There’s a chill in the air.

It’s only fair to say that many anglers heading out this week are feeling the effects of the bitterly cold weather, as catches around the region have been reported to be quite low.

No matter what field we are working in, it is a common rule of thumb to expect fish, regardless of the species you are targeting, to become less active throughout the winter months.

However, as many will agree, when targeting the tougher locations, areas that will only yield a tiny catch or two, many anglers look forward to the actual interest that many anglers look forward to.

With that stated, and in light of a recent conversation I had with a reader, winter fishing can be just as exciting and a great leveller when it comes to having to apply the necessary finesse and technical know-how in order to be successful.

On the other hand, river fishing, such as that available on our nearby river Ribble, can provide a winter sport unlike any other.

Fishing on the great association stretches has generated roach catches that have beyond all expectations, as regular visitors to the Ribble on the Southport & District AA membership card will attest.

Traditionalists adore the “large” rivers, and with sport moving at breakneck speed at times, especially when amongst the fish, roach, dace, and chub can make a trip worthwhile.

However, when there has been a lot of rain and a river has gotten a lot of water, the ‘flush,’ while doing a lot of good in the long run, will always see many anglers looking to get back on the local canals.

Although there is a lower likelihood of putting up a big catch on the day, canal fishing anyplace may be just as enjoyable when you know exactly what you’ll be up against.

Winter fishing has never been better for winter sport on our Leeds Liverpool Canal, which is managed by the L&DAA, and as a result, the Wednesday and Sunday openings have witnessed a surge in fishermen. “The summary has come to an end.”