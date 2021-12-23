Angling: The sound of drums.

The die-hards who stretched the length of the canal into Lydiate endured more than they expected on Sunday, thanks to a whole day of bitterly cold fog.

The L&DAA open match, which was based on the prolific ‘old drum works,’ attracted a large field of regulars after some excellent match weights the previous weekend.

The Drums, because of their even length, can always see the winner coming from anywhere on the section, especially when there is a good head of varied species on it.

As we all know, our weather is constantly changing, and the conditions on Sunday resulted in a decrease in the final match weights. Blundelsands rod John Easton is one man who understands the changes and adapts appropriately with his vast knowledge of the Leeds.

Easton is no stranger to success on our canal, as many on the match circuit know, and after carefully analysing his approach, targeting small roach, he took a bonus 1lb perch as well as a few lesser ones to win this one with just 3.1.0.

Mike Dickson, the secretary of the canal association who works tirelessly to organize events here on the canal, came in second with a 2.4.0 as he caught perch on worm. Jimmy Elms of West Derby rode 1.4.0 to highlight a challenging day for the field.

Next Wednesday, December 29, the L&DAA is hosting what appears to be a ‘Christmas Cracker.’

With over 40 anglers already signed up for this ‘Big Money’ match and an individual registration fee of £30 per angler, there will undoubtedly be some wonderful prizes up for grabs for those who get it right on the peg on the day. Everyone is welcome, however if possible, please register on the association’s website or Facebook page. The draw will take place at the MCA Club, Green Lane, Maghull, at 9 a.m.

Conditions were similar on Sunday at Chapel in Tarleton, when the Alliance club lads finished the year in the fog for the day. Weights had been dismal on this – their own productive club lake – of late, but a 'bonus' corner peg saw Croston's Peter Turner catch as well.