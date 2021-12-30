Angling: Reminiscing about my canal-fishing days

While many fishermen are appreciating and inspecting their new tackle, which I’m sure will have been gratefully received over the holidays, some will have already put their gifts to the test.

With the warm weather, with temperatures nearing double digits as I write, many people will have already taken to the banks on locations all throughout the region.

Yes, we have been fortunate in December, and while many would always yearn for a ‘white’ snow-covered Christmas, many, including myself, have welcomed the warmer weather with open arms.

Looking back on my canal fishing days and today’s experiences, I can’t picture packing my ice breaker into my bag and spending 40 minutes making a hole in a four-inch sheet of ice for a few little roach and perch during a harsh winter.

However, many canal fans will be eager to do so, and I for one cannot discount anyone’s enthusiasm, especially given the massive amount of baggage that I and many others are burdened with today within our own personal disciplines that force us to work so hard.

It was an idea that came to me as I sat amongst wonderful friends, talking excitedly about what it was like when we were younger.

Going to bed with a handbook or the Christmas edition of Angling Times, fantasizing about the possibilities of ‘just’ going fishing and bringing ‘next to nothing’ with you.

With that in mind, and in light of what’s been going on in the community this week, our reflections were echoed when we took a walk around Carr Mill Dam on Monday.

Many rods from all across the north west showed up for the popular Monday members competition, which drew a large crowd.

It was then, as I stood with a friend for a few moments, that we discussed the massive amounts of tackle that some fishermen competing must use in order to compete, and we agreed frankly that there are no shortcuts to success nowadays.

This is the match. “The summary has come to an end.”