Angling: Alex has a bright career ahead of him.

Match fishing is still as popular as ever, whether it’s a local club sweep, an open match on a tough winter canal circuit, or even a challenge to catch the most carp or bream on much larger locations.

Many of my reports are admittedly dependent on circuit results from places where matches are held, as readers would recognize and hopefully appreciate. Always with the intention of providing everyone with a straightforward understanding of where catches are being recorded.

Many would-be angling competitors may only dare to dream of one day transitioning from pleasure to match fishing, especially if ‘age’ isn’t on their side.

Competitive’match’ fishing, on the other hand, is still around, and being one of the most inclusive sports around, it will always appeal to everyone, of any age, with even the tiniest interest in fishing. We all want to catch as many fish as possible.

It’s a concept that came to mind this week as news of a terrific result by a young angler from Widnes was broadcast, which, once again, brought a lot home to me.

Alex Glover, 15, a year 10 student at St Peter & Paul Catholic High School in Widnes, saw his initial trips out fishing during the first lockdown as ‘simply’ a time to relax and enjoy being out in the outdoors, as did many others.

Alex then attended the Moathouse Angling Academy at the Moathouse Fishery in St Helens over the summer months, having developed a keen interest in his new found pastime.

With the guidance and support of two Angling Trust Level 2 coaches, Paul Lucas and Jackie Burns, Alex’s new found enthusiasm was nurtured, and with some success on the local commercial match scene, he was soon involved in the world of match fishing.

Alex’s considerable ability helped him finish creditably in 17th place out of a field of 120 child anglers from all over the country in the Canal & River Trust’s National celebration of junior angling on the Shropshire Union Canal in September.

