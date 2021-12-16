Angling: A fantastic holiday match.

Surprisingly, following a dramatic change in the weather last week, particularly a spike in temperature, fishing on some waters produced some excellent results.

Starting on our historic canal that runs through the centre of the city, anglers joined in for the ‘early’ yet festive L&DAA Christmas match celebrations this weekend, and some fantastic weights were taken.

The canal, which ran through Maghull and out to the railway via the rear of the cricket ground, seemed perfect for a day of winter fishing, but no one anticipated what was to be found as a’red letter’ day for a lot of those queued up in this one.

Wigan rod Dave Walmsley (Wigan MG) made the trip worthwhile by catching a wonderful net of roach at 6m and 11m with caster and hemp after opting to support our local seasonal offerings here in Liverpool.

Walmsley is no stranger to success on our lake, and with a weight of red fins for 21.10.0, he caught quality fish up to 1lb, good enough to win the day.

Gareth Charnock of Formby came in second with another huge weight on the day, as he, too, took advantage of the superb roach shoal that was in front of him.

For 18.6.0, Charnock (LAS), a well-known “expert” on the seed, put another fantastic roach net of roach in the net. Colin Cliffe came in third with a score of 17.9.0. Cliffe had also had a good time fishing before him, catching two bream for 5lb and roach on bread caster and hemp.

The field Carr Mill was met with a very unusual ‘chocolate’ water before them on Sunday, which was also heavily colored but regretfully not up to its typical good form.

Color can bring confidence to feeding fish during the warm months, but it can also spell doom in the winter on particular bodies of water. The ‘grand old lady’ did, as feared, take the ‘knock’ last weekend, despite the addition of a lot of rain.

Many of the best ‘tip’ men from attended this popular member’s open. “The summary has come to an end.”