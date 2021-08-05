Angling: A fantastic day at a buried treasure

On Sunday, a large field of anglers from all over Merseyside gathered at Downholland’s Mistral Lake to witness this fantastic match venue in top condition once more.

Mistral is a hidden gem in the West Lancashire countryside, overflowing with carp of all sizes that can be found anywhere, giving it a great, extremely even match location.

Mistral, one of three venues at Millhouse Fishery’s Mescar location, is shaped like a crescent and caters to anglers on the match circuit as well as those looking for a day of pleasure fishing. It’s a fantastic location with enough of space for a relaxing and productive day of fishing.

In a very competitive group of regulars, Wirral’s Gary Baugh put in a fantastic performance on Sunday, taking a creditable ton from peg 55.

With a weight of 117.8.0, Baugh won this one by putting carp in the net using corn along the edge to attract fish up to 11 pounds.

From peg 19, Phil Henry (Maver Dynamite NW) finished second with a score of 79.12.0. Henry chose a pellet method over a similar strategy employed by the top six weights on the day.

Dave Fairfield on peg 45 finished third with 74.10, Alan Dewhurst on peg 52 with 68.6.0, and Chris Smith on peg 42 with 66.14, demonstrating that fish are being caught evenly around this once again fantastic site.

Andy Molyneux, the fishery’s owner, rounded out the top three with a 58.6.0 from peg 32.

The Alliance lads visited Heron Brook Fishery this week on the local club scene. Despite the fact that club numbers were down for this event, the well-traveled party of members from all across Merseyside had a fantastic day out.

Ian Pritchard of Anfield won this one thanks to his dedication, which saw him put in a hefty 150lb weight.

Dave Langton of Southport came in second with 139lb, while club Chairman Kevin Bradshaw was in the mix again with another fantastic ton for 117lb.

On Sunday, a group of top feeder enthusiasts observed the ‘grand old lady’ in top condition at Carr Mill Dam.

Excellent skimmer and bream weights. “The summary has come to an end.”