Anglers dream of catching bream.

The appeal of bream fishing may be difficult to comprehend for some anglers.

Bream are one of the most elusive and difficult to target fish when looking for them on large expanses of water. Despite their reputation as a hard-fighting fish that many anglers are familiar with from commercials, bream are one of the most elusive and difficult to target fish when looking for them on large expanses of water.

Fishing for big bream, which are known to swim in large shoals and have a reputation for ‘coming in’ a touch easier than most fish, is a very different experience from what many of today’s rods have had on commercials.

Big bream are a fish that many expert fishermen will spend a lifetime just thinking about since they are extremely difficult to mislead or, for that matter, to actually trace.

The bream is a gentle and quiet fish with an unmistakable tranquility in its make-up, each fish demonstrating a coolness within the massive shoals that congregate. But capturing them, as any angler who targets big bream will tell you, may be one of the most elusive and difficult fish to catch anywhere.

It’s an idea that sprang to me this week as debate erupted over the massive catches of skimmers and small bream being caught in various fisheries around the world.

Many anglers pursue ledgering, one of the oldest types of fishing. Like many other advancements in angling, today’s technical advances have made the skill of ledgering one of the most extensively practiced disciplines in angling today.

Carr Mill Dam is the crown gem of the St Helens Angling Association, a stunning body of water packed with bream of all sizes that attracts a large number of fishermen each week to put their talents to the test.

It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to tempt the much wiser larger bream, but the hundreds of tiny ones known as skimmers that turn up on the dam on a daily basis can provide some fantastic entertainment.

I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for fellow enthusiasts to visit Carr Mill Dam if they want to improve their talents.

