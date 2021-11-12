Anger surrounds plans to demolish a 300-year-old cottage to make way for hundreds of new houses.

Hundreds of people are protesting proposals in Sefton to demolish an 18th century cottage and a potato farm in order to develop 200 homes.

When the plans, which would demolish Orchard Farm near Thornton, were first suggested, they sparked outcry.

People were concerned that the construction of nearly 200 new homes would worsen traffic on Holgate Road, which was characterized as “one of Sefton’s busiest roads.”

Others were concerned about the impact the expansion would have on local schools and GPs, and when the planning proposal was first submitted, the council received over 700 complaints.

Nearly 250 people signed a petition against the project, citing traffic and air quality issues, as well as fears that the project will “ruin the historic landscape of Thornton,” destroying much-needed green space and impeding climate change efforts.

A competing petition, signed by 31 people and sponsored by local councillor John Kelly, was also presented, objecting to the idea owing to traffic congestion, highway safety, air pollution, and environmental and ecological impact.

Other objections noted the development’s potential influence on existing structures, as well as the fact that it would necessitate the demolition of the 18th cottage at Orchard Farm, which was most recently used for potato growing.

The plans have been opposed to by Sefton Council’s heritage officer due to the loss of an undesignated heritage asset, despite the council’s archaeological officer saying that if the site’s presence was recorded, its removal would not be “substantial.”

The ideas were presented to the planning committee in October, but were postponed due to an unidentified issue that “needed to be handled prior to the item being reviewed,” according to draft minutes.

The plans call for 206 residences of various sizes and designs, with 30% of the units set aside for affordable housing, which would be scattered across the property, and the rest 144 for market-rate housing.

According to a report prepared for next week's planning conference, all households would be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.