Anger over the removal of ancient Wirral street lamps has been described as “chipping away at the area’s charm.”

People in Wirral have expressed their displeasure at the dismantling of ancient street lamps.

Residents in Egremont, Wallasey, rushed to social media to express their displeasure with the destruction of “the last of the lantern style lampposts” along the seafront, with one calling it a “utter shame.”

Local resident Chris Forager captioned a photo of the lamp on social media, “The last of the lantern style lampposts down at the Egremont Ferry set to be torn up, all replaced by the characterless new lampposts.”

Liverpool has been recommended to lose its UNESCO World Heritage status.

“It is a shame that elements that give a place character are taken away.

“Can’t the old ones be altered if it’s an energy-saving thing?”

“These may appear to be a dull post to others, but it’s details like this that erode the area’s character.”

Hundreds of outraged residents responded to his tweet, with one stating, “Walked along there last night, we now have new tall LED lighting on bog standard poles, why they couldn’t have improved the originals is beyond me.”

“These type of lampposts lend such character to a place, if travelling somewhere in the British isles that is beautiful and has heritage you will see these lampposts,” another added, calling its destruction a “absolute disgrace.”

“Such a shame, don’t know why they couldn’t stay,” one individual added.

“Why not just leave them for ornamental purposes?” said another.

“We have one just outside our front gate,” says the narrator. LEDs have been installed in it (and others). Perfect!”

The street lamp was removed due to structural issues with the column, according to a Wirral council official.

“The columns have been replaced for safety reasons because the original cast iron columns, which are over 60 years old, failed a structural evaluation,” a council official stated.

“As part of the LED replacement initiative, the replacement works are part of a bigger update of streetlights across Wirral.”