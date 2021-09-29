Anger over patients’ inability to see a GP in Wirral.

A severe scarcity of general practitioners, along with the global pandemic, has left patients frustrated and unable to receive the care they require.

That’s what the Partnerships Committee of Wirral Council heard last night.

Dr. Rob Barnett, a Liverpool-based GP for over 30 years, was asked by councillors what can be done to address the situation.

People are waiting an average of two or three days to see a GP, according to Liberal Democrat councillor Dave Mitchell, who questions whether there are enough GPs with surgeries operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to Dr. Barnett, the government is 6,500 GPs short of the goal it set for itself.

He went on to say that part of the reason for the scarcity is that some doctors want to retire sooner and others want to leave for countries like New Zealand, where they believe the conditions are better.

This meant, according to Dr. Barnett, that the country lacked enough GPs and was struggling to keep the ones it did have. However, there was some good news in that he reported figures showing that between 47 percent and 50 percent of GP consultations were now taking place face-to-face, as people preferred.

Conservative councillor Jenny Johnson, on the other hand, believes that more might be done to ensure that people are seen in person.

Although she would prefer not to have a crowded waiting room as a result of the epidemic, she added that there were things that could be done, such as messaging patients to come in from their automobiles, to help alleviate the problem.

Dr. Barnett added that IPC (infection, prevention, and control) precautions were still in place, and that despite the loosening of guidelines, surgeries needed to ensure that there was a buffer between people who might be sick and those who might be vulnerable to Covid-19.

Given the present limits, he noted that if everyone was seen in person, there would be a week-long wait within a fortnight.

The doctor recommended several significant modifications that could aid in the treatment of the condition.

Dr. Barnett added that after a full day of work, he was “knackered,” and that burnout was forcing many people to leave their jobs.

As a result, he believes that more general practitioners should be involved. “The summary has come to an end.”