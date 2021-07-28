Anger over ‘horrendous’ proposals that might devastate a’safe’ family environment

Residents are concerned that plans to convert a former care home into a 29-bed ‘house of multiple occupation’ complex will degrade the neighborhood and increase traffic congestion.

After a severe Care Quality Commission assessment, the Cartref residential home on Derby Road in Farnworth, Widnes, closed in 2018.

The building will now be converted into three houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) with a total of 29 bedrooms, six of which will be self-contained flats, according to Southport-based Crosshill Property Partners.

The majority of renters will share living rooms, kitchens, baths, and showers.

Last night’s residents’ meeting at Widnes Cricket Club got off to a rocky start when Farnworth Labour councillor Angela McInerney forced a group of Crosshill Property Partners directors to leave since the meeting was for locals only.

Residents expressed concerns about the projects after the directors left, fearing that they would add to traffic congestion in the region.

“The other concern is traffic congestion and parking,” remarked one neighbor, who also happens to be a pub landlord.

“As we all know, Farnworth is quite congested, especially on weekends.

“There are a lot of businesses – there are stores, cafes, and bookies – and I’ve had trouble keeping my parking open for customers for 19 years, and I’ve had to hire a private company to patrol the car park.

“Even though I have 24 parking places, I still have issues.

“If you’re going to put 29 residents in, with all that includes, people coming in, people going out… the parking park on Factory Lane is virtually filled, there’s been developments and sheltered housing there…

“It’s extremely packed in terms of traffic and parking; there must be some safety concerns.”

Some audience members expressed concerns about who would move in if the landlords “battle to fill it,” if renters would be checked for criminal histories, and that “one rotten egg” in the building would be enough to drive any professionals out.

The terminology of the planning statement – that the development will “have measures to address crime, fear of crime, and antisocial behavior” – implied the owners, according to one woman in the audience. “The summary has come to an end.”