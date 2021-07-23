Anger over a proposed 33-home development on the Wirral’s ‘beauty spot’

A proposal to put dwellings on a popular green space has sparked outrage.

Birkenhead School, a private school on Beresford Road in Oxton, Wirral, seeks to sell Noctorum Field and obtain planning permission to build up to 33 four- and five-bedroom residences on the land.

The Field is “redundant,” according to Paul Vicars, the school’s principal, and selling it might help raise £4 million for young people’s athletic careers across Wirral.

‘I felt he was unbeatable,’ claimed the mother of a 23-year-old man who died suddenly.

The idea was submitted to Wirral Council alongside a proposal to expand the School’s existing sports hall and construct a new multi-purpose sports complex on its Bidston Road site, with facilities for fitness, meetings, and events.

However, many others oppose the plan.

At the time of writing, Carmel Nolan, co-chair of the Noctorum Ridge Residents Association (NRRA), had gathered 648 signatures on an online petition to conserve Noctorum Field.

Residents are being urged by the NRRA to name the Field as a local green beauty area in Wirral Council’s Local Plan consultation, which would assist to protect it from development.

The consultation, which is open until 5 p.m. tomorrow, may be found here.

The initiative, according to the NRRA, aims to demolish a long-established sporting, ecological, and wildlife refuge.

“This section of Birkenhead has been constructed around the green oasis of Noctorum Field,” Ms Nolan explained.

“Building on it now would be the equivalent of constructing on a historic village green. From that standpoint alone, it needs to be protected, and it is encouraging to see so many individuals eager to do so.

“The headmaster is incorrect in calling the field superfluous. There’s nothing unnecessary about it. As a working green space, it still serves a valuable purpose.

“It is becoming more popular as a natural beauty site. During the pandemic, the public rights of way here have seen a lot of [added use]as a local green amenity and exercise space.”

Ms. Nolan believes Noctorum Field may be utilized more effectively.

“Just because the current management of Birkenhead School has chosen to under-use it as,” she explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”