Anger Builds Over Liz Truss’s £500k Private Members Club in Mayfair

Plans for a luxury private members club in Mayfair, fronted by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, have sparked intense opposition from wealthy neighbours who fear disturbances from late-night activities. The club, located in MI5’s former headquarters at Leconfield House on Curzon Street, is being launched in collaboration with financier Robert Tchenguiz. Membership fees are reported to be a hefty £500,000 for founding members, with access to high-end amenities and exclusive business networking opportunities.

Neighbourhood Concerns Over Noise and Late-Night Disruption

The club promises an elite environment for its members, including access to the largest boardroom in Mayfair, meeting rooms, and soundproof workstations spread across six floors. However, it is the ground-floor luxury bars, restaurants, and events spaces that have sparked objections from nearby residents of Chesterfield House, a mansion block next to the planned venue. Neighbours have voiced concerns about noise and late-night disruptions, especially regarding the club’s request to extend alcohol sales until 1 a.m. and provide “refreshments” until 5 a.m. daily.

In a formal objection to Westminster Council, the Chesterfield House management expressed strong opposition to the proposal, warning of potential disturbances that would disrupt the peaceful nature of the area. They argued that the sale of alcohol, along with the provision of recorded music and film screenings, was inappropriate for what was advertised as a business space. “If this is to be an office space, there is no need for the sale of alcohol or recorded music at any time, let alone till the early hours of the morning,” the management stated in their submission.

Additional complaints echoed these concerns, with one resident claiming the plan could transform the area into a “nightclub masquerading as an office.”

Truss Defends Club Concept as Necessary for International Clients

Despite the opposition, the management behind Leconfield House has defended the proposal, stating that the late-night hours are necessary to accommodate international business executives. A spokesperson explained that the club is designed to cater to mobile professionals, especially those working across different time zones. The venue will offer a “one-stop shop” for business dealings, with services that include health and wellness consultations and an AI platform to assist with business matchmaking. In their submission to the council, management also pointed out that similar venues, like Maslow’s in Fitzrovia and The Conduit Club in Covent Garden, operate under similar hours.

The club’s membership will be exclusive, with entry granted via facial recognition, and the target audience includes both domestic and international professionals. A key element of the project is to bring expatriates back to the UK, especially in the post-Brexit landscape. Despite the high-profile nature of the venture, the management believes it will ultimately benefit the local and national economy by filling vacant office space and contributing to business rates.

While the concerns from local residents continue, the council is set to make a decision on the proposed license next week, which could either delay or allow the project to move forward.