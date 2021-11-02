Anger at the intended demolition of a “critical” historic structure.

A 19th-century villa described as “integral to the area’s history and character” could be razed to make room for new flats.

If the plans are accepted, a 19th century home on Alexandra Road in Aigburth will be demolished and replaced with 72 flats spread across two structures.

The application has been met with opposition, with many fearing that the proposed renovation would detract from the area’s history.

“People are weary of the culture of greed,” Angie Collinson, who publicized the application through her social media channels, told The Washington Newsday.

She stated, ” “Several properties in the region are purchased and then left to rot so that unattractive concrete boxes can be built. Fill them with as many people as possible and sell them for maximum dollar.

“Developers and municipal officials just lack the vision, inclination, or dedication to conserve magnificent and historic structures and keep them usable for future generations.”

Ms Collinson’s sentiments were mirrored by a number of others, including Peter Warburton, who stated that the houses surrounding Sefton Park “are a vital part of the area’s history and character and should be maintained.”

Marion Jones continued, ” “Beautiful structures should be reused rather than demolished. This structure can accommodate a large number of quality apartments.” Since the Josephine Butler Nursing Home closed its doors in 2016, the structure has been abandoned.

The building’s magnificence can be seen in photos obtained by The Washington Newsday, which reveal towering ornate ceilings and intricate fireplaces.

Since the nursing facility closed, the structure has deteriorated, with reports of anti-social behavior and vandalism.

Despite its beautiful interior, the structure is not on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building is part of the Lark Lane Conservation Area, according to a heritage statement issued by Turley Heritage on behalf of The Sovini Group, the planning applicant.

This means that proposals must pay special attention to the need of preserving the area’s character or look.

However, the statement emphasized that the building’s positive contributions to the neighborhood were limited due to earlier changes.

"Much of 34 Alexandra Drive's contribution to the.