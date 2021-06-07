Anger at Michael Gove’s treatment as a ‘one rule for him’ after the Covid alert following his trip to Portugal

Alison McGovern, the Shadow Sports Minister, has slammed the fact that Government Minister Michael Gove will not have to self-isolate like regular fans after the Champions League final.

Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had been to Porto with his son to watch Chelsea play Manchester City in the Champions League final last weekend.

The NHS app warned him that he may have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19, with reports indicating that contact occurred on the aircraft back to the UK following the match last Saturday.

Instead of isolating oneself,