Anger as Keir Starmer’s S*n piece “betrays” Liverpool politicians.

Following Keir Starmer’s article in today’s issue of The S*n tabloid, Liverpool Labour MPs felt “betrayed.”

Members of Liverpool’s Labour Party were forced to make public remarks today after an opinion article written by Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was published in a prohibited journal.

Labour MPs in the city have expressed their displeasure with the politician for ‘cosying up to The S*n,’ and this choice will undoubtedly shock residents of the proud Labour city.

By authoring a piece in the S*n, Keir Starmer betrays his 2020 pledge.

MP Kim Johnson, speaking on behalf of Liverpool Riverside CLP, told The Washington Newsday that she has invited Starmer to visit the city so that he can see the relatives who have been affected by the defamation published in the newspaper following the Hillsborough disaster.

“I won’t be alone in Liverpool today feeling tremendous outrage that my Labour Party’s leader has chosen to write an op-ed piece in the S*n,” she stated.

“The tabloid that spent 15 years demonizing Liverpool fans and blaming them for the Hillsborough disaster – the avoidable Hillsborough disaster – before apologizing half-heartedly for their lies and smears on Liverpool fans.

“I’ve written to Sir Keir Starmer, requesting that he visit Liverpool to meet the families of the 97 people who were killed unlawfully, the survivors of that tragic day, and the campaigners who have stood alongside the families for 32 years, fighting for justice and accountability, which has recently been denied.

“I hope he will then comprehend the intensity of rage and pain directed at this newspaper across the city, Merseyside region, and beyond, and why we feel so betrayed today.”

West Derby MP Ian Byrne has never been shy about expressing his disapproval of The S*n tabloid, and has previously called out other Labour Party members who have donated to it.

In response to today’s article, he stated that many people will feel “betrayed” by the party’s leader.

“The families and survivors of Hillsborough, the people of my city, followers of our wonderful club, and millions,” he told The Washington Newsday.

