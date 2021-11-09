Anger as a waterfront plan for Liverpool is authorized with only a fraction of the developer contribution.

There was outrage today as a big beachfront development with over 250 apartments was permitted, with the developer only having to pay a fraction of the agreed-upon financial contributions to the city.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council has approved the construction of 257 apartments on Kings Parade in Queens Dock by Glenbrook Property and Barings Real Estate.

The project is the second phase of The Keel proposal, which began with the construction of a 240-flat project on the waterfront.

The proposed £40 million design proposes to construct two new eight-story buildings at Queens Dock, totaling 257 units.

According to the planning report, a project of this size should result in the developer paying just under £767,000 in Section 106 payments, which are legal agreements that require builders and developers to contribute cash to the local authority, which is then used to mitigate the development’s impact on the surrounding area.

This money will be used to solve concerns that may arise as a result of the development, such as increased public space, road improvements, bike infrastructure, and education and health services.

The developer had indicated in the planning report for this development that instead of paying the £766,927.50 due in community contributions, they should pay nothing in this region.

A council viability assessor disputed with this request, but ultimately suggested that a reduced contribution of £149,000, or less than 20% of the original sum owed, would be ‘justifiable.’

“This scheme is borderline viable at the present,” Stuart McCrone, Glenbrook’s projects director, stated during today’s planning committee meeting.

“There is a (Section 106) contribution that has been agreed upon, and we have spent nine months discussing it with planning officers.”

He said that the corporation was facing a “dramatic increase” in building expenses, implying that it would be unable to contribute the whole amount to the city.

A number of members of the committee were concerned about the agreement for a drastically lower charge for community contributions.

“I believe Christmas has arrived early for these developers,” remarked Lib Dem Councillor Pat Maloney.

“On the waterfront, this is a high-end construction.”

