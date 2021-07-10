Anger and anger have spread throughout the city following a homophobic attack that has left a man terrified for his life.

People all throughout the city have condemned a suspected homophobic attack that has left a man scared for his life as “sickening.”

Aodhán Benson, 24, from Belfast, was attacked in the early hours of this morning in Liverpool city centre by a group of males who hurled homophobic obscenities at him.

A man approached the Liverpool Hope University graduate and his friends at the top of Bold Street, he claims.

The man took issue with Aodhán’s calling him ‘love,’ according to Aodhán, who studied Spanish and French for a teaching certificate.

“He went, ‘Love, why would you say ‘love’?” he told the ECHO. Love is something only f*****s would say. And I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’m a f*****.’ ‘You’re a what?’ he said. “I’m a f*****,” I said, “and I’m not embarrassed to say it.”

According to the graduate, he told the man to ‘f*** off.’

Aodhán explained: “‘Don’t talk to me like that, you f***** c, you gay f** c***,’ he yelled. Then he punched me in the face. Now that I have to fully raise my hands, I strike him.

“As if I wasn’t going to stand there and take it. But then two of his pals showed there, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, I can’t strike all three of them.’

Aodhán, unable to fight back tears, said: “It was terrifying because I was thinking to myself, “Oh my gosh, what if I die?” when all three of them were hitting me.

“I know that seems dramatic, and I despise overdramatizing things, but the boy who died on Hanover Street died in the same way. ‘What if I actually die?’ I wondered.

Aodhán was rushed to the hospital with a smashed lip, black eye, swollen nose, and a cut above his eye.

Following the attack, Merseyside Police have issued a public call for information, and CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing in order to identify the perpetrators.

After hearing the news today, ECHO readers were outraged and disgusted, with hundreds taking to social media to criticize the perpetrators’ acts.

According to Mark Hughes, “It appears that humanity has made no progress since the Dark Ages… To be completely humiliated. The summary comes to a close.