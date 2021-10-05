Anger about plans for 8 a.m. alcohol sales in a neighborhood plagued by street drinking.

Local councillors have criticised plans to sell alcohol starting at 8 a.m. in an area where there is a problem with street drinking.

Easy Go Convenience, on Prescot Road in Fairfield, has applied to Liverpool Council for a new license that would allow it to sell alcohol from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

However, councillors and neighbors have objected, citing concerns about the impact on neighborhood children as well as the potential to exacerbate street drinking and alcohol-related violence.

The three Kensington and Fairfield Ward councillors argued the area already has “serious street drinking concerns” in their opposition to the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee.

“Issues have included aggressive begging, noise from drunks arguing and singing, as well as instances,” councillors Wendy Simon, Liam Robinson, and Sue Walker noted.

“There are a number of supported living houses in the vicinity that house persons with alcohol addictions, the number of which has only grown due to short-term accommodation during the epidemic, and neighbors are concerned that another off license in the neighborhood will exacerbate the situation.

“This is a major problem, not least because the existing Street Drinking PSPO is being renewed as a result of these issues.”

A number of neighbors have also voiced their opposition to the plans, with one claiming that there are already “eight plus locations with licenses to serve alcohol within two kilometers.”

Councillors Simon, Robsinson, and Walker said in their contribution that a number of neighbors had expressed concerns about the shop being on a path that many children use to get to school.

“Numerous residents have contacted us concerned that this premises is on the main walking route for hundreds of homes in the Fairfield long streets, Fairfield Park, and former Police Club estate areas to the local secondary school, the Academy of St Francis of Assisi, and are thus concerned about children being exposed to alcohol and street drinkers in the area,” they said.

At a meeting of the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee next week, representatives from Easy Go Convenience will have the opportunity to reply to complaints.