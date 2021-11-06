Angelina Jolie reacted to the prohibition on Eternals in Gulf countries due to its LGBT element.

Angelina Jolie has applauded Disney for refusing to censor the superhero picture Eternals after Gulf censors apparently objected to an LGBT role in the film.

According to reports, the blockbuster film will not be released in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Qatar.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney, which owns Marvel, refused to make a series of adjustments demanded by local censors.

Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero, and he kisses his on-screen husband Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman, in Eternals.

Those who oppose to the film’s LGBT components are “ignorant,” according to Angelina Jolie, one of the film’s stars.

“I’m sad for her,” she told news.com.au in Australia (those audiences). I applaud Marvel for refusing to remove such scenes.

“I’m still baffled as to how we live in a world today where (people) refuse to see the family Phastos has and the beauty of their relationship and love.

“Anyone who is enraged by it, feels intimidated by it, or does not approve or enjoy it is illiterate.”

In many places of the world, films with LGBT themes are prohibited or outlawed.

Last year, four Gulf countries reportedly banned Disney’s Onward due to a minor mention to a lesbian relationship.

In 2019, Sir Elton John slammed a Russian film studio for removing gay sex scenes from his biopic Rocketman.

Eternals follows a group of ten immortal creatures dispatched to Earth to fight an invasion, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington also star.

Eternals is now available.