Angelina Jolie Pays a Visit To The White House To Discuss The Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie paid a visit to the White House on Wednesday as part of her ongoing efforts to persuade officials to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The Act, which established programs and provided assistance to victims of domestic and sexual assault, had been in effect for more than two years when it expired. Jolie spoke with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, communications director Kate Bedingfield, and White House Gender Policy Council co-chair Jennifer Klein as part of her efforts, according to a White House official.

Psaki tweeted, “I met briefly this morning with the hardworking and committed #AngelinaJolie to discuss the need of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and continuing to fight for women, children, and families around the world.”

The reauthorization passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 244 to 172 in March, but it failed to pass the Senate.

Jolie has been touring Washington in an attempt to reauthorize this Clinton-era law. Jolie met with senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss the bill, describing the discussions as “excellent, bipartisan meetings” that were “encouraging.”

“What is occurring is a health crisis,” Jolie told reporters at the White House. “And it will be solved if we approach it as a matter of health and families, and we invest….” And there’s the harm that occurs within families, particularly for children, as well as the importance of early intervention and prevention.”

Jolie’s sessions would also include conversations on “FBI reforms, judicial training, and health equity, including non-biased forensic evidence collecting,” according to a spokesman for the actress.

A representative for UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie said, “UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is in D.C. for a second-day meeting with senior White House and DOJ officials, as well as senators to continue to advocate for the rights of women and children and family health.”