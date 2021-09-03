Angelina Jolie describes a young transgender activist as “amazing.”

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress and humanitarian, has commended the work of a young transgender activist from Merseyside.

On Thursday, September 2, Emily Waldron, a 13-year-old from Whiston, appeared on The One Show with Jolie to discuss her contribution to a book co-authored with Amnesty International.

The teenage contributors were characterized as “amazing” by Jolie, who said that the 13-year-old transgender campaigner “taught her something.”

Angelina Jolie collaborated with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren on the Amnesty International book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them,” which highlights stories from youngsters who have struggled and campaigned for human rights.

It also provides how-to recommendations for young activists, such as what to do if a young person is pepper sprayed at a protest or how to communicate with law authorities if they are challenged or arrested.

One of the children featured in the book is Emily Waldron, who organizes an LGBT+ club at her school and collects LGBT+ literature to send to schools and institutions around the country.

“Four years ago, when I was just starting to transition, I felt I was the only person like me,” the 13-year-old stated.

“She wanted everyone to know who she was so other transgender children don’t have to feel the way she felt,” Emily’s mother Emma said.

Angelina Jolie used Zoom to meet presenter Angellica Bell, Emily, and free school meals campaigner Christine Adane on The One Show.

“As you may or may not know, I am transgender,” Emily told Jolie there.

“I’ve been collecting LGBT+ books for schools and charities,” she says.

“Emily, you’ve taught me something,” Jolie told the young activist.

“I haven’t looked over the libraries explicitly for representation, but I will as soon as we get off this call.”

Emily and other children’s contributions to the book, according to Jolie, will help children understand their rights. Jolie works with humanitarian causes to lobby for children’s rights and wellbeing.

“It isn’t simply that children and individuals need to know about their rights,” she told Amnesty International.

"It is that we are aware…"

