Angela Rayner Supports Andy Burnham’s Bid for Westminster Return

Angela Rayner has confirmed her backing for Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, amid growing tensions within the Labour Party. The move follows the resignation of MP Andrew Gwynne, which triggered the by-election, and signals a potential internal rift within the party.

According to reports, Rayner, the former Deputy Prime Minister, is expected to publicly support Burnham at the northwest regional Labour conference this weekend. Her endorsement of the mayor’s potential return to Westminster is seen as a challenge to those close to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who have reportedly tried to block Burnham’s candidacy over concerns he could rival Starmer’s leadership.

Internal Tensions and Party Dynamics

The endorsement places pressure on Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), where Starmer’s allies have been wary of Burnham’s political ambitions. The Manchester mayor is widely seen as a possible future contender for the party leadership, a situation some fear could ignite unnecessary internal conflict.

Several Labour MPs have cautioned against sidelining Burnham, warning that blocking his candidacy could provoke a damaging rift. Jo White, Chair of the Red Wall Group, voiced concerns that a decision from Labour’s leadership to impose a candidate from London would alienate voters in the north, where Burnham enjoys significant support.

“Let the north decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election,” White stated. “A London stitch-up would be a disaster for Labour.”

Though it remains uncertain whether Burnham will formally step forward, speculation about his possible return has grown, with suggestions he may even have footballer Gary Neville lined up as a potential successor in the mayoral role. Some sources indicate that a number of Labour backbenchers would welcome Burnham’s return, citing a renewed sense of optimism within the party.

However, others have warned that blocking Burnham’s candidacy could have severe consequences for Labour’s future. One source was quoted saying, “It would be foolish to block him. If the party does, it will be completely finished.”

David Lammy, Labour’s Deputy Prime Minister, has urged caution. Appearing on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, Lammy acknowledged Burnham’s appeal but warned of the potential instability that a leadership challenge could provoke. “I don’t know if Andy really wants to get back into Westminster politics,” Lammy said, before advising that the party could not afford a premature leadership contest.