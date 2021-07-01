Angela Merkel will be hosted by Boris Johnson at Chequers.

Angela Merkel will arrive in the UK on Friday for her final visit before standing down as German Chancellor later this year, according to Boris Johnson.

When the two meet for bilateral discussions, the Prime Minister will host Mrs Merkel at his country estate of Chequers, with coronavirus travel restrictions expected to be high on the agenda.

As part of the visit, Mrs Merkel is slated to address a virtual meeting of the British Cabinet, and the two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral relations.

Due to fears about the Delta type, Mrs Merkel is said to want the European Union to prevent all UK passengers from entering the bloc, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany. They last met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month.

Mr Johnson will also announce the introduction of a new academic prize in the Chancellor’s honor during his visit on Friday, two days after England dashed Germany’s Euro 2020 hopes.

According to Downing Street, a £10,000 award will be presented every year to a female scientist from the UK or Germany who has excelled in the field of astrophysics.

The inaugural medal will be awarded in early 2022 and will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astronomer who was a pioneer in the area.

“The UK and Germany have a stable friendship and a similar vision on many issues,” the Prime Minister stated ahead of the visit.

“Every day, our scientists, inventors, and business leaders collaborate to make the world a better place.

“The UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and rejuvenated for a new era during Chancellor Merkel’s 16-year reign. And the new collaborative ventures that we will agree on today will leave a legacy for future generations.”

Mrs Merkel will be received by the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday as part of the Chancellor’s 22nd visit since assuming office. (This is a brief piece.)