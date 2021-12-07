Angela Merkel is one week short of breaking the record for the longest tenure as German Chancellor.

Angela Merkel, who is leaving down after a 16-year presidency, came close to eclipsing her mentor, former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, for the longest term in office. Kohl was Germany’s chancellor from 1982 to 1998, during the country’s reunification.

Merkel created history as Germany’s first female chancellor, and she is widely regarded as a political trailblazer. Merkel will be the first German chancellor to step down voluntarily since World War II ended.

Her legacy is varied, but ultimately successful, as she leaves office a week short of the record. Despite being chastised for not investing enough in infrastructure and being tardy to address climate change, she has been lauded by many Germans for bringing a more optimistic view of the country to the fore. She has also been acknowledged with assisting in the reduction of unemployment and the expansion of the economy.

She worked with four US presidents on foreign policy and other major sociopolitical issues.

In October, former President Barack Obama observed, “Thanks to [Merkel], the center has held through many storms.” He also referred to her as a role model for others to emulate.

In July, former President George W. Bush observed, “Angela Merkel brought class and dignity to a very significant position and made very difficult decisions…she did so on the basis of principle.” After her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, officially opposed the Iraq War, he thanked her with restoring the political relationship between the United States and Germany.

Merkel was praised by her colleagues and partners during her final European Union conference in October. Within the often-divisive European Council, President Charles Michel referred to her as “a monument.” At the summit, she even made her own statements.

“In a spirit of respect, we have been able to overcome many crises in an endeavor to constantly find common solutions,” she stated. “However, there are a number of outstanding issues, as well as significant unfinished tasks for my successor.” Merkel’s replacement, Olaf Scholz, is expected to assume office on Wednesday. Scholz, a social democrat, has promised to “take more risks.” According to a Berlin press conference, one of his top priorities is to “continue the work Germany has undertaken in recent years to create a strong, sovereign European Union.” He. This is a condensed version of the information.