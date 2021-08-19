Anfield’s new look is the latest memorial to Hillsborough’s 97 deaths.

Following Andrew Devine’s death, 96 Avenue in Anfield has been renamed.

After Mr Devine died last month from injuries received in the Hillsborough disaster, the walkway in front of the stadium’s Main Stand has been renamed 97 Avenue.

In honor of the 55-year-old, his name will be added to the stadium’s tragedy memorial, and Liverpool FC’s 96 logo will be upgraded to 97 on next season’s team shirts.

Mr Devine, from Mossley Hill, defied the odds for decades after suffering serious injuries in a terrace crush at the Sheffield stadium’s Leppings Lane end, which was reserved for Liverpool fans for the club’s 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

His chest was crushed and his brain was deprived of oxygen while he was only 22 years old.

His parents were told he wouldn’t live more than six months, but the brave Liverpool fan beat the odds and, with the help of his family, continued to attend games whenever he could.

Mr Devine was illegally slain, according to Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello, who died in July.

The judgement was consistent with the conclusions of a jury in 2016 who determined that authorities, particularly South Yorkshire Police, failed the other 96 innocent men, women, and children who perished as a result of injuries incurred in the disaster.

The judges also determined that Liverpool FC fans were not to responsible for the accident.

“Our collective sadness is enormous, but so is the understanding that we were lucky to have Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy,” his family stated in a moving statement following Mr Devine’s death.

“We applaud the coronerâ€TMs conclusion, Mr Andre Rebello, delivered today at Liverpool Coronerâ€TMs Court, that Andrew was unlawfully slain, making him the 97th victim of the April 15, 1989 tragedy.

“Andrew has been a much-loved son, brother, and uncle over the years. He has been helped by his family and a team of committed carers who have given their all to him.

“As always, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by Hillsborough.”

