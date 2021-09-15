Anfield barmaid who was known as “mom to everyone” has died at the age of 86.

After a brief illness, a legendary barmaid and nan who served five generations of LFC fans passed away.

Before retiring in 2018, Theresa Graham, 86, worked as a barmaid at The Arkles pub on Anfield Road for 48 years.

She became an Anfield legend known to football fans all throughout Europe after years of pulling pints on busy match days.

Dad’s surprise at finding £10k in a mound of ‘junk’ for the tip

Theresa has three children with her late husband, Johnny, who passed away more than two decades ago. However, their family grew to include 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, with the newest addition, great granddaughter Pearl Theresa, being named after her.

John, Theresa’s son, characterized her as “a mother to everyone” and recalled how she became adored by followers from all across Europe.

“In the 1970s, when we were in all the European cups, my mother used to carry the supporters home who couldn’t get digs anyplace around Anfield,” John, 53, told The Washington Newsday.

“I had a wonderful childhood. The next morning, when I opened the living room door, there would be six or seven lads sleeping on the floor from all across Europe.

“She’d then go to the store and acquire everything she needed to make them a big breakfast.

“She treated everyone as if they were her children, and she always had an open door.”

John recalled how his mother’s talent as a fantastic barmaid was apparent even before the pub’s sophisticated, varied tills were placed.

“Try serving 300 people in a pub and they’re all ordering for 15 people,” John, who used to work in the pub, remarked. When I worked at the Arkles, I was always fine serving £10 or £15 rounds, but there were instances when the rounds were £100 and I couldn’t handle it.

“But my mother was so excellent at it, and there were no electronic tills at the time, that she would shout the price of my round and then continue on with her own.”

Theresa had long been a staple for many local and European fans, to the point where John predicted his mother would be recognized. “The summary has come to an end.”