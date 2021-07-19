Anesthetist Charged With Filming And Touching Three Young Women In Hospital While They Were Unconscious

Anesthetist charged for filming and touching three unconscious young women in a hospital

A 59-year-old anesthetist in Australia has been charged with three counts of sexual assault for photographing and groping three young women while they were unconscious.

The unidentified Queensland man was accused of improperly touching three female patients on three separate occasions while working at a hospital in Toowoomba, a city in southern Queensland. The alleged offenses, according to the Canberra Times, took place between November 2020 and February 2021.

According to the authorities, the accused allegedly photographed the women without their consent and molested them while they were unconscious. Police expect more victims because the suspect worked in various private and public clinics during this time.

After allegations of suspected sexual assault, the Queensland Office of the Health Ombudsman ordered the man to stay away from female patients, and he was fired from the hospital in April. The agency also placed conditions on the doctor’s registration with the Medical Board of Australia, according to ABC.Net.au, requiring him to inform all of his employers about the alleged infractions.

“There is nothing more important to us than patient confidentiality, as well as patient safety and security,” said a hospital official.

“We will continue to work with police,” the spokesman told ABC.net, “and advise anyone who believes they may have been affected, or if they have new information, to contact the police directly.”

He will appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 10.

In May, a woman in India was allegedly abused while receiving COVID-19 treatment. While confined to a bed in a hospital’s urgent care unit in Patna, Bihar, in northern India, the 45-year-old woman accused four men of sexually abusing her. When the victim told her daughter about her ordeal while visiting her in the hospital, the crime was found. The daughter created a video with her mother’s message and shared it on social media, where it quickly became popular. The police filed a report and launched an investigation after the victim died.