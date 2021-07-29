Anesthesiologist Supposedly Attempts To Kill Crush’s Husband By Injecting Anesthetics

A 37-year-old Israeli physician has been charged with attempting to murder the spouse of a colleague he had a crush on by breaking into the couple’s home and injecting him with anesthetics.

According to The Jerusalem Post, quoting Israeli site Walla News, Dr. Assaf Karpel of Kiryat Ono was detained and indicted on charges of attempted murder.

According to the indictment filed in Lod District Court, Karpel had built a connection with a senior doctor at his office and attempted to get closer to her by giving her gifts and sending her messages in which he expressed his desire for a sexual engagement between them.

According to The Times of Israel, the anesthesiologist was also accused of stalking the girl, and on one occasion, he allegedly used her phone to transfer intimate images of her to his own phone. Later, he claimed the woman’s boyfriend had been sending her intimate images.

According to court documents, Karpel eventually determined to murder the woman’s husband. He allegedly stole her key and two syringes from their hospital, as well as anesthetics that can kill a person if overdosed, and which are generally only given during treatment with life-saving equipment present.

According to The Times of Israel, Karpel went to the woman’s home in disguise earlier this month, carrying an electroshock weapon, lighter, scalpel, and anesthetic syringes, after allegedly reviewing her shift schedule to see when she was not home.

According to the indictment, Karpel entered the residence in the middle of the night with the stolen key, went to the woman’s boyfriend’s bedroom, and assaulted him. He had shocked him and attempted to inject him with syringes, but the woman’s husband had awoken and successfully fought off Karpel, who fled the scene immediately.

Karpel was eventually apprehended while attempting to drive to Jerusalem. Black coveralls, a cap, a balaclava, and the syringes were discovered in his car.

“[T]he defense plans to investigate the evidence that led to the indictment. The Jerusalem Post quoted Adi Carmeli, Karpel’s lawyer, as stating, “It can already be said that my client vehemently denies any intention to damage or kill a person and is confident that his innocence will be proven.”