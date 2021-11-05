Andy Robertson’s ‘dislikes’ in his Liverpool rivalry with Kostas Tsimikas have been handled.

Jurgen Klopp has questioned those who want Andy Robertson to be replaced as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back by Kostas Tsimikas.

Robertson, who sustained an ankle injury just before the start of the season, has had a patchy season and was left out of Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

His successor Tsimikas has made an impression in six starts this season, which is twice as many as he had in his rookie season, which was marred by illness and injury.

Some Reds fans have demanded that the Greece international be placed ahead of Robertson in the team’s pecking order.

When asked if Tsimikas was now pushing for a regular starting role, Klopp had no concerns about his status.

“Kostas is very close because all of the guys on the bench, when they are not starting, are extremely close, which is why they are on the bench and not in the team,” the Reds manager stated on Friday.

“Obviously, Kostas has a lot of quality, but one thing I don’t enjoy about these kinds of things is that we are always so early.”

“What does ‘Pushed Andy Robertson’ mean?” He pushed Andy Robertson, and he continues to do so, but Andy Robertson is, in my opinion, the best left-back in the world, so it’s a difficult situation.

“However, it’s nice that we have the option of giving Robbo a break at any time, even if he doesn’t enjoy it and doesn’t need it in his opinion.”

“However, you need these quality players, and when you have a quality player like Kostas Tsimikas, you must occasionally release him.”

“He needed a long time to adjust to everything we do, but that process is now complete.”

“He’s obviously a fantastic football player, and we’re thrilled to have him.”