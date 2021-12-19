Andy Robertson suffers at Liverpool, but the defender shines at Spurs.

Son and Alli were denied in the first half, and Kane was excellently stopped after the interval, but a misjudged throughball allowed Tottenham to equalize.

Lloris saved two stinging shots, and the team carved out some solid openings in the first half and generated several in the second. Defensively, there is a real shift.

When up against Son’s quickness, he lacked confidence and had a few nervous moments as Tottenham pressed in the second half.

Kane was denied by one excellent block, and the forward and Son were mainly victorious in the individual duel. When stepping out of defense, he has good anticipation and is calm on the ball. Booked.

Missed a terrific early chance and played Kane onside for the opener, then was caught by Kane’s bad challenge, crossed for the equaliser, scored a header, then was sent out for a foul on Emerson. The ultimate jumble.

It was a big ask for the 19-year-old to anchor a makeshift midfield, and he struggled but never gave up. I’ve been booked and subbed.

Lloris was put to the test from long range and with good forward thrusts, but he was beaten 50-50 in the build-up to Tottenham’s goal. However, there were some good defensive moments in the second half. Booked.

In the first quarter, he was a force on the offensive end, winning some key possessions. In the second half, experience was necessary in the face of Tottenham pressure, and he ended up at left-back.

Tottenham kept him on the periphery for much the entire game, and he rarely threatened going forward, but he was a nuisance in the build-up to Liverpool’s second goal.

He was little engaged until he clinically headed in the equaliser, and was subsequently denied a penalty after being shoved in the back. Second half was arduous. Subbed.

Gave Emerson a hard time and did well to win and hold possession, becoming a threat as the half progressed. After the interval, it was quieter and subdued.

There were a few great details, but I wasn’t able to add as much as I would have liked.

Down the left, he’s introduced in a more advanced role. Booked.

Liverpool was aided in finishing the game.