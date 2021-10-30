Andy Robertson outlines Liverpool’s reaction to their 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton ‘felt like a defeat’ in the locker room, according to Andy Robertson.

After 30 minutes, the Reds were 2-0 ahead and could have added a third goal had Sadio Mane’s strike not been ruled out for handball.

On the eve of halftime, Graham Potter’s team drew one back before equalizing on 65 minutes.

At Anfield, the points were shared, but the Liverpool left-back is unhappy with the way his team surrendered a two-goal lead.

“It seems like a defeat in the locker room right now,” he told LFC TV. “It’s never great to be 2-0 up and give up a lead.”

“It’s a source of dissatisfaction.” We couldn’t have wished for a better start, scoring two fantastic goals while allowing Brighton to do what they do best.

“We started allowing Ads [Adam Lallana] and [Yves] Bissouma have the ball and start making runs in behind them.”

“They started to feel a little more self-assured. We needed to correct it at halftime, but we failed to do so.

“I believe Brighton were the superior team in the second half, and they certainly scored the goal that brought them level, and they could have scored another.”

“We expect to come away with three points when we’re 2-0 up at Anfield, and we haven’t done that today, which is why it’s so upsetting.”

It’s not the first time the Reds have battled after going up 2-0. Only a few weeks ago, Liverpool were 2-0 up early in the first half against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, only to be level at halftime.

As another crucial meeting against the La Liga club looms midweek, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping this does not become a pattern for his side.