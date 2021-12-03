Andy Robertson on Liverpool’s social conscience as £40,000 is raised: ‘We haven’t lost touch with reality.’

Andy Robertson is in good spirits after the Merseyside derby, which took place less than 12 hours ago.

How could Robertson not be after a 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, his first as a Liverpool player?

The Reds defender is hosting a fundraising event for his AR26 Foundation, which is celebrating its first year as a registered charity, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the city center on Thursday morning.

Robertson is smiling and joking as he signs a stack of Liverpool shirts with his name and number on them, one of which is the match-worn shirt from the previous night’s game, which will cost roughly £3,500 at auction later that afternoon.

The Washington Newsday will also be there to discuss the difficulties of founding a charity foundation in the COVID-19 era, when development is slow and morale is poor.

In a special Q&A with The Washington Newsday a year ago, Robertson announced the AR26 charity, and while it’s been a year of progress, bigger plans are in the works as the world prepares to return to normalcy in 2022.

“In a short period of time and under challenging conditions, we’ve accomplished a lot,” Robertson tells The Washington Newsday.

“Our goal was to assist as many children in Scotland as possible, and we were successful. We’ve assisted a lot of people, and Hope For Youth is a fantastic project.

“We’ve aided a large number of children, and you can see a significant difference in their attitudes toward life and everything that surrounds it.

“Look, the football one speaks for itself; we’ve gotten a lot of kids out into the parks, where they can play football for free and have a good time.

“That is my passion, and I want to share it with as many children as possible.

“We’ve had some life-changing moments, but not as many as we’d like due to everything going on surrounding COVID, but that is changing now.”

Robertson is speaking just before taking the stage in front of hundreds of supporters to discuss his illustrious career, which has brought him from amateur football in Scotland to the Premier League.