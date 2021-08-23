Andy Robertson is up against it for his shirt as Kostas Tsimikas establishes himself as the new Liverpool fan favorite.

Despite having been Liverpool’s starting left-back for the past three and a half seasons, fit-again Andy Robertson may face competition to reclaim his starting spot.

After arriving from Olympiakos last summer, Scotland captain Kostas Tsimikas had to wait his turn at Anfield, but the Greek international impressed fans with both his battling qualities – shrugging off the attentions of three Burnley defenders in the last minute despite having injured his shoulder – and his crossing ability, as he delivered the ball that set up Diogo Jota’s opening goal.

Tsimikas received 40.4 percent of your votes in our The Washington Newsday fan poll for Liverpool man of the match, thanks to his magnificent performance.

Harvey Elliott, an 18-year-old who was making his debut Premier League start, received 27.9% of the vote.

Third place went to goalkeeper Alisson, who handled the Clarets’ aerial assault on the home penalty area with ease, receiving 9.1 percent of the vote. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was named man of the match by BT co-commentator Steve McManaman, was not far behind him on 8.6%.

Joel Matip (4.1%), Virgil van Dijk (2.5%), and Mohamed Salah (4.1%) were among those who drew the eye (2 percent ).

Mohamed Salah (a) vs Norwich City

How will you be able to speak up the next time? On matchday, make sure to tune in to The Washington Newsday, and check out our ongoing coverage below.

Make sure you vote in the next Man of the Match poll, as well as provide your thoughts in the comments.