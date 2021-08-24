Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Andy Robertson is the latest Liverpool player to commit to a new long-term deal.

The Scotland captain’s new contract will keep him at the club until 2026, making him the seventh high-profile member of Jurgen Klopp’s side to sign a contract this summer.

As Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards work to keep the spine of the squad together, he joins Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk.

There had been little immediate fear about Robertson’s future at the club with three years left on his previous deal, but Liverpool had been keen to lock down the full-back to new terms following his most recent extension in January of 2019.

Robertson’s new contract is appropriate compensation for his outstanding performance at Anfield over the past four years, during which he has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe.

Between June 2019 and July 2020, the Scottish captain was a key member of the squad that won the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Premier League in a trophy-laden 13 months.

Robertson, who came from Hull City in the summer of 2017 for about £8 million, is yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury in a 1-1 friendly with with Athletic at Anfield on August 8.

However, after making his comeback in training last week, the defender is set to play against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening, however Kostas Tsimikas is also in the running for a starting spot after a strong start to the season in Robertson’s absence.

As the transfer window approaches its last week, the new deal demonstrates Liverpool’s desire for player retention than acquisition this summer.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah’s representatives have already begun discussions, while Sadio Mane is also believed to be in the mix for a contract.

Along with Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, and now Robertson, the club has also signed new contracts for Adrian, Harvey Elliott, and Caoimhin Kelleher, as well as a slew of Academy prospects.